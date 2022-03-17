Countries register explosion of Covid cases in the last 24 hours

Weeks after several countries announced the relaxation of health standards, the number of new cases of Covid-19 increased exponentially.

Germany, for example, recorded this Tuesday (15/3) 198,888 infections (up from 156,799 counted a week ago), according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology, which monitors the situation of the pandemic in the country. In the same period, 203 deaths were reported. As of Monday (15/3), 75.7% of the German population (62.9 million people) had completed the vaccination schedule, and 57.8% (48.1 million) had received the booster dose.

A country with a similar situation is China, where almost 30 million people have been confined, after the country had the worst Covid outbreak in two years. The population is being forced by the government to carry out tests on a scale similar to the beginning of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 5,280 cases were reported, the highest number since the beginning of 2020. The information is from the National Health Commission of China.

In Jilin, the province with the highest numbers, the 24 million residents were banned from traveling between cities, inside or outside the region. In Shanghai, schools have been closed and residents are confined to their homes. In all, 19 provinces reported local transmission of the Ômicron and Delta variants. China’s most populous city, Shanghai had all its neighborhoods isolated. Schools are now adopting distance learning and cultural spaces have been closed.

In South Korea, 293 deaths were confirmed in 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. According to information from the Portuguese newspaper Publico, the local government has indicated that the hospital system should be overloaded in the coming weeks. The country also recorded the highest number of patients with severe disease, 1,196.

Experts say the newest variant identified, Deltacron, may be driving the increase in cases. In Brazil, two positive cases of the variant were confirmed. The strain, identified for the first time in France, combines characteristics of the Delta and Ômicron mutations.

