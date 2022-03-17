Countries register explosion of Covid cases in the last 24 hours
2022-03-17
Weeks after several countries announced the relaxation of health standards, the number of new cases of Covid-19 increased exponentially.
Germany, for example, recorded this Tuesday (15/3) 198,888 infections (up from 156,799 counted a week ago), according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology, which monitors the situation of the pandemic in the country. In the same period, 203 deaths were reported. As of Monday (15/3), 75.7% of the German population (62.9 million people) had completed the vaccination schedule, and 57.8% (48.1 million) had received the booster dose.
A country with a similar situation is China, where almost 30 million people have been confined, after the country had the worst Covid outbreak in two years. The population is being forced by the government to carry out tests on a scale similar to the beginning of the pandemic.
In the last 24 hours, 5,280 cases were reported, the highest number since the beginning of 2020. The information is from the National Health Commission of China.
In Jilin, the province with the highest numbers, the 24 million residents were banned from traveling between cities, inside or outside the region. In Shanghai, schools have been closed and residents are confined to their homes. In all, 19 provinces reported local transmission of the Ômicron and Delta variants. China’s most populous city, Shanghai had all its neighborhoods isolated. Schools are now adopting distance learning and cultural spaces have been closed.
In South Korea, 293 deaths were confirmed in 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. According to information from the Portuguese newspaper Publico, the local government has indicated that the hospital system should be overloaded in the coming weeks. The country also recorded the highest number of patients with severe disease, 1,196.
Experts say the newest variant identified, Deltacron, may be driving the increase in cases. In Brazil, two positive cases of the variant were confirmed. The strain, identified for the first time in France, combines characteristics of the Delta and Ômicron mutations.
“I vaccinated, but I caught Covid”: learn why vaccinated people can get infected
Even in countries with high immunization rates, the number of vaccinees infected with Covid is growing. Despite what it may seem, this does not mean that immunizations do not work.Westend61/ Getty Images
Contrary to what many think, the vaccine does not actually prevent contamination, but reduces the chances of more serious cases that can lead to death. That’s why it’s important to continue taking the indicated doses and maintain care to prevent infection.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
In other words, the main objective of the vaccine is not to stop the infection, but to prevent the coronavirus from causing serious complications, especially when it comes to more vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly.Walrus Images/ Getty Images
Vaccines like the flu, for example, have worked the same way for decades. The protection provided by the immunizer works against more severe forms of influenza and helps to reduce the number of cases that could collapse health systems.Pramote Polyamate/ Getty Images
According to experts, the need to strengthen vaccine doses exists because immunity against the virus does not last forever. In addition to the fact that the coronavirus has great potential for mutation, many vaccines, such as Covid, need to be reapplied from time to time to ensure the necessary protection.Walrus Images/ Getty Images
The Ômicron variant is more transmissible and can “bypass” the immunity provided by the vaccine. So, even if we have all the doses up to date, the chance of contracting the virus being exposed to agglomerations, without following the proper health standards, exists.Walrus Images/ Getty Images
The current increase in positive diagnoses can be explained by crowds caused by holiday parties, birthdays, long holidays, etc.Flashpop/Getty Images
However, the deceleration of deaths around the world is clear, which reinforces the importance of vaccination, especially in a scenario of Ômicron circulation.FG Trade / Getty Images