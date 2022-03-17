COVID-19: understand how Deltacron and the outbreak in China can impact Brazil

In recent weeks, the numbers of COVID-19 cases have risen again in some regions of the planet. In Asia and Europe, the scenario of the pandemic has once again worried specialists, who warn of the importance of preventive measures and flexibilization with caution.
In China, the advance of the disease motivated the government’s decision to decree, yesterday, mandatory confinement for 30 million people.
O State of Mines listened to two specialists in infectology, who explained the possible impacts of the spread of the virus in China and Europe, as well as the new Deltacron strain. For both, a new wave in the country is still difficult to predict.
Deltacron: the new mixed variant of COVID-19
To date, 47 cases of the strain have been reported worldwide, 36 of them in France alone.
“This is something that makes us feel a little more relaxed. She does not seem to present a great risk in the current directions of the pandemic”, he adds.
“Brazil has a slightly different scenario because it has a little more vaccinated and sick people than China”, he analyzes.
“We still need to research and understand the trend of the spread of this strain.”
restriction measures
“We have municipalities that are completely bewildered, like Rio de Janeiro, which released the mask everywhere. This is very premature and very risky”, defends Cunha.
“The most important thing now is to release, if necessary, only in open places. Everything else is still precipitated.”
Estevo Urbano, president of the Minas Gerais Society of Infectious Diseases and member of the Committee to Combat COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte
Europe: which countries recorded an increase in the number of cases?
The United Kingdom ended February with an average of 46,000 new cases per day. This Tuesday (3/15), the average exceeded 103 thousand. In England, in the last two weeks alone, 623,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
In France, with more than 800 thousand new cases since the beginning of the month, the numbers also indicate a state of alert. In addition, Austria, the Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland and Italy have registered an increase in the number of cases since the end of February.
In Germany, the scenario is even more worrying. In 15 days, the country recorded more than 2 million new cases. On the 28th, the average was 158,000 daily. Yesterday, the average number of positives for the disease reached 200,000.
“This number of cases tends to increase episodically, including serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths.”
As for the number of admissions, the United Kingdom registered 12 thousand in the last survey published by ‘Our World in Data’, on the 6th of this month. About 2 thousand more cases compared to the end of February.
“In Europe and in the world in general, people who do not get vaccinated are liable to have severe forms of the disease”
Geraldo Cunha, professor at the Faculty of Medicine at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and infectious disease physician
Asia: Rising numbers worry governments
Hong Kong recorded an average of 21,000 new cases a day, up 28% from early March.
The outbreak caused the Chinese government to lock down some 30 million people in 13 different provinces. Mass population testing was also used as a strategy.