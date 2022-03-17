Covid: why China returns to ‘square zero’ of the pandemic with new outbreak of the disease

Zubaidah Abdul Jalil and Annabelle Liang

  • Zubaidah Abdul Jalil and Annabelle Liang
  • BBC News

A medical worker collects a sample from a local resident for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing on March 13, 2022 in Changchun, Jilin Province, China

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

China has recorded a record of more than 5,000 cases, most in Jilin province

Schools closed, home office and packages sprayed with disinfectant on the doors of the house.

The scenes that took place two years ago in China, in the most severe period of confinement amid the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, were again seen in some large cities of the Asian giant.

Millions of people across the country are now facing tough restrictions again as coronavirus cases rise. Among the areas affected by the new measures are some of the country’s main hubs, such as the technology hub of Shenzhen and the megacity of Shanghai.

Large multinational companies have stopped their operations as China expands areas in lockdown.

