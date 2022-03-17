Diébédo Francis Kéré wins the Pritzker 2022, the Nobel Prize for architecture

The Pritzker Prize, the highest distinction in the world of architecture, was presented on Tuesday to Burkinabe architect Diébédo Francis Kéré, the organizers announced.

Kéré was awarded for his “pioneering” concepts that are “sustainable for the Earth and its inhabitants in lands of extreme scarcity,” said Tom Pritzker, president of the la Hyatt Foundation, which sponsors the event.

With dual citizenship of Burkina Faso and Germany, Kéré is the 51st recipient of the prestigious award.

Gando Primary School, in the province of Boulgou, in Burkina Image: Erik-Jan Owerkerk/Pritzker Architecture Prize

Known for building schools, health centres, housing, buildings and public spaces in many countries in Africa, among them Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, Kenya, Mozambique and Sudan.

“It is both an architect and a servant, as it enhances the lives and experiences of countless citizens in a region of the world that is sometimes overlooked,” said Pritzker.

The text adds that Kéré “empowers and transforms communities through architecture”, designing buildings “where resources are fragile and collaboration is vital”.

Lyceum Schorge, secondary school in Palogo, Burkina Image: Iwan Baan/Pritzker Architecture Prize

“Through its commitment to social justice and the intelligent use of local materials to connect and respond to the natural climate, it works in marginalized countries full of limitations and adversities where architecture and infrastructure are absent,” said the organizers.

Kéré was praised for a project for a primary school in Burkina Faso and has had solo exhibitions in museums in Munich and Philadelphia.

Project of the National Assembly of Burkina Faso Image: Kéré Architecture/Pritzker Architecture Prize

He was also one of the architects who worked at the International Museum of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva.

In 2017, Kéré established himself as the first African architect to design a temporary panel in London’s Hyde Park, a prestigious assignment that a world-renowned architect undertakes each year.