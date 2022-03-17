Doctors find cup stuck in woman’s bladder after 4 years







X-ray showed a cup surrounded by an 8 cm wide stone in the bladder Photo: Playback/The Sun

A 45-year-old Tunisian woman was admitted to a hospital with severe abdominal pain. Initially, the case was seen as a possible urinary tract infection. But after some tests, the doctors were surprised by the diagnosis: there was a glass cup in the patient’s bladder.

according to The Sunthe x-ray showed a cup surrounded by an 8 cm wide stone in her bladder. With that, the woman revealed that she had used the object as a sex toy four years ago. She had inserted the item into the urethra – where urine passes through – rather than the vagina.

An article about the case was published in the medical journal Wed MD. The publication says that, although it is not in the patient’s medical report, she could have been practicing a “urethral probing”, “a risky activity that involves inserting an object into the urethra to increase sexual pleasure and arousal”.

The Tunisian had been suffering from malaise for years, but the pain had never been investigated. Only this time, the tests caught the attention of doctors because they showed a range of red blood cells above normal – which means that the body is fighting an infection.





Doctors found the cup intact in the woman’s bladder Photo: Playback/The Sun

Health professionals had surgery to remove the item, and when they opened the 8 cm stone that was in the bladder, they found the cup still intact. The stones, which are usually small, “develop from hard masses of minerals when urine is not evacuated properly.” But they can also grow around foreign objects lodged in the bladder, such as a glass.

according to The Sunthe woman recovered well from the surgery and was discharged two days later.