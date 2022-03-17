Earthquake in Japan leaves four dead and 107 injured; SEE IMAGES | World

In Ishinomaki, about 400 km from Tokyo, tsunami waves about 30 centimeters high hit the city’s coast, but did not cause serious damage. On Thursday morning, however, the Japan Meteorological Agency withdrew the tsunami warnings it had issued the day before for the coast of Fukushima and Miyagi. The Japan Nuclear Regulatory Agency said the alarm in the turbine of one of Fukushima’s six reactors was triggered automatically, but there was no fire at the site.
Aerial photo of the Fukushima plant taken this morning (17). An alarm was triggered, but there was no fire — Photo: via AP
Exactly 11 years ago, Fukushima was the epicenter of a magnitude 9.0 earthquake followed by a tsunami, which generated one of the biggest nuclear tragedies in the world. At the time, melting reactors caused radiation in the area, which has uninhabited areas to this day. In total, more than 18,000 people died.
Although this time the damage was not serious, the memory of the tragedy generated fear and panic among some residents of the region. One of them, according to local authorities, died after suffering a heart attack. Another resident, an elderly man, died trying to descend quickly from the second floor of his house after feeling the tremors.
The bullet train traveling from Fukushima to Miyagi partially derailed, but there were no injuries, according to the line’s administrator.
At the time of the quake, a bullet train traveling between Fukushima and Miyagi partially derailed, but there were no injuries, according to East Japan Railway Co, which manages the line. Soon after, part of the train journeys were suspended as a precaution.
One of the affected buildings in the Fukushima region – Photo: via Reuters
Effects of tremors on an apartment in Fukushima — Photo: via AP
Electricity and water supply were restored on Thursday to most affected homes, the Japanese government said.
Customers shop at a market during a power outage in Tokyo’s Koto district on March 16, 2022, after an earthquake hits Japan’s Fukushima region.
Market goods fall from the shelf of a convenience store in Sendai, Miyagi, Japan, after an earthquake hits the Fukushima region (Photo: STR/Jiji Press/AFP)