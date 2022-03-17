Elden Ring will be expanded to “beyond the realm of games”

Elden Ring was another big hit from FromSoftware, having already reached 12 million copies sold. With such a success of the game, Bandai Namco released a press release making clear the intention to expand the universe of the Middle Earths to other media.

With narrative and myths from the game’s universe created by George RR Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire, the company intends to extract a little more from these stories. In the published text, there are no more details on how this will happen, but the publisher wants to see the brand grow:

Keep an eye out for more of Elden Ring as an IP (characters and intellectual property) in hopes of expanding beyond the gaming realm.

If A Song of Ice and Fire resulted in the series Game of Thrones, the RPG has the potential to bear many fruits from its lore. Bandai Namco recently released a Scarlet Nexus anime and may prepare news about Tales of Arise. Will the same happen with FromSoftware’s work? Let’s wait.

Elden Ring demigods named after George RR Martin

The four main bosses of Elden Ring were named to honor George RR Martin, the creator of RPG myth and lore. In the correct order, the demigods form the acronym "GRRM", the writer's initial letters.