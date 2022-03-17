Fearing sanctions, Abramovich moves superyachts and jets, says newspaper

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who is trying to break away from Chelsea, has been the target of sanctions being imposed on Russian oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin, the country’s president and who leads the invasion of Ukraine. To try to circumvent these sanctions and avoid the risk of confiscation, the entrepreneur tries to move his most valuable assets.

According to the English newspaper The Sun, Abramovich’s fleet of vessels is being relocated to safe places. The superyacht Solaris, estimated at R$3.3 billion and which has already been to Barcelona, ​​and the Eclipse, valued at R$7 billion, are heading to Turkey, which promises not to adhere to international sanctions against Russia.

First image of “Solaris”, new yacht by Russian mogul Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea Image: Reproduction/@superyachts.com

The Gulfstream G650ER jet was withdrawn from Moscow in recent days and passed through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkey before landing in Israel, where Abramovich has a mansion. According to CNBC, a Chelsea owner’s private jet has already been seized in Farnborough, England.

A Boeing model 787 Dreamliner, also owned by Abramovich, and the billionaire’s helicopters have moved recently, which reinforces the hypothesis that he is avoiding risky places to leave his possessions. The logistics of moving your most valuable assets are complicated, as they can be stopped and confiscated if they enter pro-sanction seas or airspace.

British newspapers report that Abramovich has around R$20 billion in assets frozen in the UK alone. Forbes, in turn, highlights that the Russian has about R$ 66 billion in possessions such as jets, mansions, yachts, helicopters and cars scattered around the world. Bloomberg also says that Roman Abramovich is the 8th richest man in the world.

The publication of The Sun highlights that the Russian can move to Turkey and even buy a local team to try to recreate the success he had with Chelsea.

Chelsea, in the midst of all this, is for sale. Abramovich even runs the risk of not receiving any value from the sale of the club, as the UK government plans to confiscate the amount. Meanwhile, the club continues to suffer and lose sponsors, in addition to having its bank account suspended, as does the owner of the team.

Abramovich, who has already announced his departure from the club, promised to donate the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea to victims of the war. There are already rumors of possible buyers and even proposals that have been made to Abramovich for him to take over the command of the club.

Understand the reason for the sanctions:

Britain, where Abramovich lived, is leading the way in imposing sanctions against Russians who have “privileged access” to Putin and is largely followed by the European Union.

The justification for the restrictions is based on: by “having very good relations” with the president of Russia, billionaires, maintaining their business normally, can generate more money for the country and, consequently, directly or indirectly finance the continuation of the invasion of Ukraine. .