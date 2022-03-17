France investigates alleged war crime in the death of Fox News cameraman in Ukraine – International

France has opened an investigation into an alleged war crime following the death, on Monday, in Ukraine, of Pierre Zakrzewski, a French-Irish cameraman for the Fox News broadcaster, the anti-terrorist Public Ministry reported on Wednesday (16) AFP ( Pnat).

The source explained that the investigation was opened for “deliberate harm to the life of a person protected by international law” and “deliberate attack against a civilian person not taking a direct part in hostilities”.

Pierre Zakrzewski, a French-Irish cameraman for Fox News, and Oleksandra Kuvshynova, a Ukrainian accompanying him, were killed on Monday in Horenka, northwest of the capital, Kiev, “when their vehicle was riddled with bullets”, it said in a statement. Fox News Media Managing Director Suzanne Scott said in a statement, adding that they were with reporter Benjamin Hall, who was injured.

The investigation was entrusted to the Central Office for Combating Crimes against Humanity, Genocide and War Crimes (OCLCH).

Although the German and Spanish courts have already opened investigations for “war crimes”, having a wider universal jurisdiction, Pnat had informed AFP that it would not be able to open investigations unless the victim was French, if the perpetrator of the war crime was French or if the offender had his habitual residence on French soil.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian recalled this Wednesday the “obligation” that belligerents in Ukraine have to guarantee the protection of journalists covering the conflict.

The organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announced this Wednesday on Twitter that it intends to file a complaint, as “a criminal investigation is essential to identify the authors of the shooting that killed the journalists and to determine the extent to which it was deliberately aiming at the journalists”.

Since the start of the conflict on February 24, three other journalists – two Ukrainians and one American – have been killed.