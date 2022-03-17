Francis with Kirill: Church must use Jesus language, not politics

“The Church must not use the language of politics, but the language of Jesus,” Pope Francis agreed with the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church. “We are pastors of the same Holy People who believe in God, in the Holy Trinity, in the Holy Mother of God: for this we must unite in the effort to help peace, to help those who suffer, to seek ways of peace, to stop the fire”.

Responding to questions from journalists, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said the following:

“I can confirm that today, in the early afternoon, a videoconference took place between Pope Francis and His Holiness Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and of all Russia. The meeting was also attended by His Eminence Cardinal Kurt Koch, President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, and Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, Head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Moscow Patriarchate.”

The conversation – Bruni explained – focused on the war in Ukraine and the role of Christians and their pastors in doing everything possible to ensure that peace prevails. Pope Francis thanked the Patriarch for this meeting, motivated by the desire to indicate, as pastors of his people, a path to peace, to pray for the gift of peace, so that the fire would cease.

“The Church – the Pope agreed with the Patriarch – must not use the language of politics, but the language of Jesus”. “We are pastors of the same Holy People who believe in God, in the Holy Trinity, in the Holy Mother of God: for this we must unite in the effort to help peace, to help those who suffer, to seek ways of peace, to stop the fire”.

Both underlined the exceptional importance of the ongoing negotiation process because, the Pope said: “It is the people who pay the bill for the war, it is the Russian soldiers and it is the people who are bombed and die.”

“As pastors – the Holy Father continued – we have a duty to be close to and help all people who suffer from war. At one time, our Churches also spoke of holy war or just war. Today it is not possible to speak like that. Christian awareness of the importance of peace develops.

And, agreeing with the Patriarch on how much “the Churches are called to contribute to the strengthening of peace and justice – Pope Francis concluded by stating that “wars are always unjust. Because the people of God pay, our hearts cannot help but cry in front of the children, the dead women, all the victims of war. War is never the way. The Spirit that unites us asks us as pastors to help people suffering from war”.

Pope in angelus: God is the God of peace and not of war

At the angelus Last Sunday, Pope Francis made a strong appeal for an end to the conflict, stating that “God is only the God of peace, he is not the God of war, and those who support violence desecrate his name”:

Brothers and sisters, we have just prayed to the Virgin Mary. This week, the city that bears her name, Mariupol, has become a martyr city in the devastating war ravaging Ukraine. Faced with the barbarity of the murder of children, innocents and defenseless civilians, there are no strategic reasons to justify it: the only thing to do is to put an end to the unacceptable armed aggression, before it reduces cities to cemeteries. With a heavy heart I join my voice to that of the people who implore an end to the war. In the name of God, let the cries of suffering be heard and the bombings and attacks stop! That negotiation be truly and decisively aimed, and that humanitarian corridors be effective and safe. In the name of God, I beg you: stop this massacre! I would like, once again, to encourage the reception of the many refugees, in which Christ is present, and to thank you for the great network of solidarity that has been formed. I ask all diocesan and religious communities to increase moments of prayer for peace. God is only the God of peace, he is not the God of war, and those who support violence desecrate his name. Now let us pray in silence for those who suffer and for God to convert hearts to a firm will for peace.

At the meeting in Havana, the condemnation of the conflict

On February 12, 2016, before arriving in Mexico, Pope Francis had a historic meeting with Patriarch Kirill at the José Martí International Airport in Havana, at which time a joint declaration was signed. One of the topics referred precisely to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine:

We deplore the conflict in Ukraine which has already claimed many victims, caused countless tribulations to peaceful people and plunged society into a serious economic and humanitarian crisis. We invite all parties to the conflict to prudence, social solidarity and the activity of building peace. We invite our Churches in Ukraine to work towards achieving social harmony, refraining from participating in the conflict and not supporting further developments in it. We hope that the schism between the Orthodox faithful in Ukraine can be overcome on the basis of existing canonical norms, that all Orthodox Christians in Ukraine live in peace and harmony, and that the Catholic communities in the country contribute to this in a way that is visible every time. more to our Christian brotherhood.

The declaration also makes an exhortation:

We urge all Christians and all believers in God to fervently plead with the provident Creator of the world to protect his creation from destruction and not allow a new world war. For peace to be lasting and hopeful, specific efforts are needed to rediscover the common values ​​that unite us, founded on the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.