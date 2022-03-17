Galaxy A33 and A53: new cell phones have 5G and a battery that promises to last 2 days – 03/17/2022

Samsung presented on Thursday (17) the two new members of its family of mid-range smartphones Galaxy A, the A33 5G and the A53 5G. While the A53 5G is already on sale, the A33 5G will have more details released on April 19 (pricing has not yet been set).

For now, the A53 5G costs BRL 2,429.10 for cash payment and BRL 2,699 in up to 12 installments. The price is promotional and valid until the 8th of May.

In visual terms, the two devices have traits that refer to those of the Galaxy S family, the most advanced and expensive of the company. Rounded edges and sprung rear camera niche stand out.

In the case of the A53, what’s changed from the old A52 is that there’s an extra dose of refinement: on the front, the display’s edges are thinner. At the back, the camera niche has a curved ledge. It will be sold in four color options: white, black, blue and peach.

In appearance, the biggest difference between today’s releases is size.

A53 5G : 159.6mm high, 74.8mm wide and 8.1mm thick

: 159.6mm high, 74.8mm wide and 8.1mm thick A33 5G: Slightly taller at 159.7mm, less wide at 74mm and the same thickness at 8.1mm.

The weight is practically identical: 189 g for the A53 5G and 186 g for the A33 5G.

The construction of the devices is the same, with plastic on the back and resistant Gorilla Glass 5 coating. Both are IP67 certified for dust and liquid resistance — according to Samsung, the device resists submersion in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

The screen differs between them. While the A53 5G uses a 6.5-inch (16.51 cm) Super Amoled display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz (which represents smoother animations — the higher the number, the better), the A33 5G goes with a 6.4-inch (16.25) Super Amoled display and 90 Hz refresh rate.

Battery for two days

According to Samsung, the two devices are capable of staying up to two days away from the socket, thanks to the 5,000 mAh battery.

When charging, the devices support fast chargers of up to 25 W — which are sold separately. In the box, however, they come with a 15 W charger, which is still a good thing if we consider the trend of selling the accessory separately.

new heart

Of the duo, the A53 5G is the most complete model, but in terms of specifications it is very similar to the A33 5G. Both use the new Exynos 1280 platform, which Samsung dedicates to its mid-range devices. It is an eight-core processor with a maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz, which uses a 5 nm construction method, which helps in its efficiency.

In Brazil, both devices will have a single storage specification, 128 GB, which can be expanded by means of a microSD card up to 1 TB. The RAM memory (which helps with performance) varies between devices, being 6 GB for the A33 5G and 8 GB for the A53 5G. Those are good numbers.

camera quartet

At the launch event, Samsung highlighted that the two devices are highlighted by the arrival of technologies present in the most expensive smartphones of the brand, especially when we talk about cameras.

Both devices use a quadruple set of cameras on the rear. But the A53 has better specs. The model uses a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 64MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens.

The A33 5G has an 8 MP ultra-wide angle, a 48 MP wide angle, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP macro.

At the front, the A53 5G uses a 32MP wide-angle, while the A33 5G goes with a 13MP wide-angle.

In both devices, the wide-angle lens of the rear set has an optical stabilizer, something especially useful when recording videos, as it reduces the risk of blurry images.

The brand also highlighted that there were improvements in the camera software, with special gain in low-light photos and in portrait mode.

Check out the full technical specifications:

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Dimensions: 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm (HxWxE), 189 g

Body: Plastic coated at the back, with Gorilla Glass 5 front and IP67 certification

Screen: 6.5-inch (16.51 cm) Super AMOLED; Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels; 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280 (octa-core, 2.4 GHz)

RAM memory: 8 GB

Internal Storage: 128GB (expandable by microSD card up to 1TB)

Rear camera: 64MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP depth sensor and 5MP macro

Front camera: 32 MP wide-angle

Battery: 5000 mAh

Colors: black, white, blue and peach

Price: BRL 2,429.10 for cash payment and BRL 2,699 in up to 12 installments

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G