Girl diagnosed with rare disease after testing positive for Covid-19 fights for exam in SP: ‘drama’ | More health

Little Mariana Custódio, just nine years old, was diagnosed with a rare disease after testing positive for Covid-19, in January 2021. She underwent a tracheostomy, and today is waiting to perform the child bronchoscopy exam to remove the tracheo. . A resident of Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, the family is looking for ways to perform the exam as soon as possible.

In an interview with g1 this Thursday (17), the child’s mother, Luana Custódio, explained the “drama” that her daughter has been going through since the beginning of last year. In January 2021, despite staying isolated at home, the family tested positive for Covid-19, and Mari had only a little fever.

The mother says that the little girl has always had respiratory problems, and that’s why she feared that her daughter would test positive for the disease. Mariana remained practically asymptomatic until March 26, 2021, when she lost the movement of her hands. A day later, she lost movement in her lower body, and the next day, she suffered a acute paraplegia.

Frightened, the family sought medical attention, and at the time, professionals raised the hypothesis that it was Guillain-Barré syndrome. The disease causes an autoimmune disorder that impacts the nervous system, and is considered rare by the Ministry of Health.

According to the folder, the main symptom of the syndrome is muscle weakness, which starts in the legs, but can progress and affect the trunk, arms and face. After a series of tests, the girl was diagnosed with the disease, was hospitalized and had to undergo a tracheostomy.

Luana points out that her daughter’s treatment was partly carried out by the Unified Health System (SUS) and partly by private offices, due to the delay for consultations and exams to take place through the public system. The mother exemplifies that the consultation with a pulmonologist by the SUS took place almost eight months after she was discharged, in mid-2021. In the meantime, the family had frequent consultations in a private office.

Mari underwent the tracheostomy procedure in June 2021. The private pulmonologist who sees her informed her family members that she needs to remove the device a year after having placed it. Therefore, in June 2022. For the procedure, however, it is necessary for the child to undergo a child bronchoscopy exam, which assesses the state of the lower airways.

The family, then, seeks to perform the exam both through the SUS and in private clinics. To the g1the mother revealed to be distressed with time. Therefore, if the public service cannot respond in time, the family plans to perform privately.

However, the cost of the examination is higher than the housewife and her husband can afford. Therefore, Luana Custódio published requests for help on social networks, so that, if she needs it, she can do it quickly. The mother points out that, if she receives amounts that are not used for the exam, she will return them to the person who donated them.

