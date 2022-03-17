Google Domains launches with annual fees starting at R$50

The service Google domains is finally available to the general public after 7 years in Beta. The platform facilitates access to own domains for independent users with subscriptions ranging from R$50 to R$1,100, depending on the type of domain.

Until then, users relied on platforms like GoDaddy, registration.brand HostGator to register and manage a domain for independent websites. Essentially, the service offered is the same, but within the ecosystem of the Google.

Google Domains makes it easy to create and promote your own page for small businessesSource: Google

Integration with Google services

One of the main advantages of using Google Domains is an easier integration between platforms such as Google Maps and other enterprise APIs. The service also offers the company’s DNS security solutions and facilitates indexing in Google’s search engine.

Prices start at R$50/year but vary depending on the type of domainSource: Google via Tecmundo

To start, the user just needs to enter the name of the domain he wants in the search bar in Google Domains and the service already returns all the options with the respective signature values. If the desired name is not available, the search returns with approximate suggestions.

Using the coupon DOMAINS20new subscribers get a 20% discount when contracting the service until April 15th.