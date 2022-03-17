Healthy eating can reduce risk of early death

The type of food we consume day to day affects our health in the short and long term. There are certain types of food that pose health risks, as they favor the onset of serious and even fatal diseases.

The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism published a study in which it recommends reducing the consumption of meat, especially processed meat at night, as this will also reduce the risk of people suffering from diabetes dying.

How can diet increase the risk of early death?

A study was done by a group of scientists from Harbin Medical University in China. And it has been reported that people who consume large amounts of bacon, hamburgers and ham are part of a group most likely to develop heart disease.

In the United States, a study of 4642 people with diabetes concluded that individuals who eat processed meat at night are 74% more likely to die from heart disease.

The risks are increased because the excess fat in these foods can cause blood vessels to dilate, heart rate increases and pressure on the heart, especially during sleep, when you should be at rest.

According to the study by Chinese researchers, the amount of times people eat processed foods is just as important as portion size.

It is worth noting that this same study comments on the risks of consuming white bread, cakes and pasta during dinner. Therefore, the best way to prevent diseases that can increase the risk of early death is to avoid the consumption of these foods, especially at dinner, and prioritize healthier foods with less fat and sugars.