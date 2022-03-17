Homeless person says personal woman called him to ‘play’ inside the car

In a statement given to the Civil Police, the homeless man who was beaten by a personal trainer in Planatina, in the Federal District, denied that he had raped the wife of Eduardo Alves, 31 years old. To the authorities, he assured that the invitation to the sexual act came from the woman and that he only agreed.

The rape version has been supported by the staff. According to him the woman “suffered sexual violence” because she was “out of sanity”. The girl, however, has already admitted in audio and in testimony that the sex was consensual.

The 48-year-old homeless man, on the other hand, said that the woman stopped the car next to him and asked: “Let’s play?”. Upon hearing the invitation, the man got into the car and began the act.

During sexual intercourse, while naked, Eduardo broke into the vehicle and started a fight with the man. The homeless man claims that he didn’t know the personal’s wife and that he didn’t know she was married.

In the statement, released by g1, the homeless man also says that his wife “liked him”. The case is investigated by the 16th Police Station of Planaltina.

‘Worried about health’

The personal spoke again this Wednesday (16) in a video where he said he was concerned about the woman’s health. Eduardo urged people to stop sharing “offensive content against his wife’s honor”.

“I see that the facts have been transmitted in an erroneous way, and at the moment, the concern should be her health, even because she is hospitalized”, says the personal trainer.

Eduardo also asked people to empathize with the delicate situation. He reinforced that the victim “suffered sexual violence by a homeless person”.

‘I saw God’

The wife of a personal trainer who was caught cheating on him with a homeless person in Planatina, in the Federal District, said the police that the relationship was consensual. In audios obtained by TV Globo, the wife said that she saw the “images of the husband and of God” in the man’s face and that’s why she had sex.

To Portal G1, the woman said that she was approached by the homeless man, who asked for money. As she didn’t have one, he asked to see the bible that the girl had received from her husband.

Soon after, the ‘beggar’ asked for a hug and the two got into the car and exchanged caresses. After that, the two met at an agreed location and had sexual practices.