How to lower cholesterol naturally today: PRECIOUS tips

For decades, cholesterol has been denounced as a real health poison. However, this warning can come too late, after the person has lived an unruly routine full of overeating. Therefore, a recurring question is about “how to lower cholesterol naturally?”. If you’ve been wondering this, know that food is the first and most important step in fighting cholesterol.

First, understand that there are two types of cholesterol. HDL cholesterol is considered good and improves blood flow and helps eliminate fat from the body. On the other hand, there is LDL cholesterol, considered bad. Its effect is totally opposite to the first one, since it favors the clogging of veins, increase in body fat, increase in blood pressure and the appearance of cardiovascular diseases.

Therefore, when talking about how to lower cholesterol naturally, we are aiming at lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol. The good news is that it is possible to control the level of this substance and prevent a number of health benefits. In addition, gains can start to be obtained today, with immediate changes in your habits.

Diet is key to lowering cholesterol naturally

The main source of bad cholesterol in the body comes from food. Foods rich in saturated fat, trans fat and sugar are the main causes of this disease. Therefore, the first action to be taken is to significantly reduce the intake of these foods. Avoid eating:

Fried food;

Candy;

Hydrogenated vegetable fats;

salted;

Processed or industrialized meats;

Preserved products;

frozen foods;

Red and fatty meats.

In addition, quitting smoking and practicing regular physical activity are essential for controlling cholesterol levels.

Finally, if you want to learn how to lower cholesterol naturally, in addition to following the tips presented, look for a doctor. Professional guidance is essential for good quality in any type of treatment.