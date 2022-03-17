In the US, parents will receive a report of their children’s activity on Instagram – Link

For now, in order for parents to have access to the report, their children must authorize the sharing of information.

Updated on 03/16 at 15:40

Instagram announced this Wednesday, the 16th, the launch of the “family center” tool, which will increase the level of parental control on the platform. The Facebook photo app will now send parents reports with information about the time their children spend browsing the platform, have notifications when the profile follows or is followed by an account, in addition to being able to see which tools will be used by children.

In a separate part of the app, parents will be able to link their accounts to their children’s accounts and have access to a complete graph of platform usage. Data such as the amount of hours per day spent on Instagram will be available, along with notifications when the profile reports an account, for example – the idea is that parents will know when teens meet on the platform with potential explorers.

In order for parents to have access, their children must authorize the sharing of information — and vice versa. Instagram said that it is working on a version where parents can request access to this data and that, in June this year, a version of the platform with the report for desktop will also be available.

The measure had already been announced by the president of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, in December 2021, amid the controversy involving Mark Zuckerberg’s company regarding harm caused to the mental health of minors in the app. At the time, the outbreak of the Facebook Papers, a series of classified documents leaked to the press by former employee Frances Haugen, an internal survey indicated that one in three girls who felt bad about themselves, were worse on Instagram.

The package is also a response to the turbulent end of the Instagram Kids project. Today, only teenagers over the age of 13 are allowed to create an account on the platform, but the rule is often circumvented. To that end, Mosseri had plans to create a children’s version of the app. The idea was rejected in the US Congress, when hearings were held at the end of last year for Facebook to clarify the content of the Facebook Papers.

VR security

Facebook also announced a suite of safety tools to ensure parental supervision regarding the use of virtual reality (VR) glasses. According to the company, an unlock pattern will be released for the Quest VR headset, where parents can select content that should not be available to teenagers.

Also, starting in May, Facebook will block the download of apps classified as unsuitable for minors. A panel similar to the tool brought on Instagram will also be present in the VR tools, with dual configuration — parents and children need to consent so that parental control can be performed.

For now, the news will only be available in the United States, but the company said that they are not a test, but the launch of tools that, in the future, will be implemented in other countries. To the EstadãoInstagram reported that there is still no date for the features to arrive in Brazil, but that the country is on the route to launch the updates.