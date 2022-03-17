International Court of Justice ‘orders’ Russia to halt invasion of Ukraine – News

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest court at the UN, ordered Russia on Wednesday to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation must immediately suspend military operations that began on February 24, 2022 on Ukrainian territory,” declared ICJ Chief Judge Joan Donoghue.

“The Court is well aware of the magnitude of the human tragedy in Ukraine” and is “deeply concerned about the use of Russian force, which raises very serious problems of international law,” Donoghue told a hearing.





The Court expressed itself in the context of an emergency procedure launched by Kiev a few days after the start of the Russian invasion, on 24 February.

Ukraine has asked the UN’s highest court to order Moscow to immediately end the invasion, awaiting a verdict on the substance of the conflict between the two countries, which could take years.

In response to Kiev’s request, the ICJ, created in 1946 to resolve disputes between states, decided to enact emergency measures, known as conservatories, to order Russia to immediately suspend military operations.





In nearly three weeks of conflict, more than 3 million people have fled Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured on Wednesday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was “a success”, while Ukrainian Volodmyr Zelensky launched a new strong appeal for help, in the middle of negotiations on a possible Ukrainian neutrality.

Kiev estimates that Russia has illegally justified its invasion by falsely alleging genocide against Russian-speaking populations in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Russia declined to attend ICJ hearings on the case on 7 and 8 March. But in a written document, Moscow refuted the court’s competence to address Ukraine’s claim.

Moscow claims its action does not fall within the scope of the 1948 Genocide Convention on which Kiev bases its case.

“The government of the Russian Federation respectfully requests the Court to refrain from appointing conservative measures and withdraw the case from its agenda,” Moscow declared.

A request was rejected on Wednesday by the ICJ, which concluded that it did have jurisdiction in the case, on behalf of the Genocide Convention.

Russia added that it did not appear before the magistrates because it did not have enough time to prepare, and said that the invasion of Ukraine was an act of “self-defense”.

ICJ sentences are binding and not subject to appeal, but the court has no means of enforcing them.

The UN’s main judicial body bases its findings primarily on treaties and conventions. Both Ukraine and Russia are parties to the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.



