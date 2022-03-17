iPhone 14 leak reveals 4 big news

The launch of the iPhone 14 is still a long way off, but leaks already point out what we can expect from Apple’s new line of smartphones.

In general, the news is kept under lock and key until the last minute before Apple’s launch event. However, for this year, the apple company is expected to be able to use the “S” brand on iPhones again; make changes to the screen design of Pro devices; in addition to the use of two types of chips in different models of the same line of iPhones, something that has not been seen since 2013.

See below the four main expected novelties.

1. Apple may discontinue the iPhone 14 mini

According to sources on the specialized website 9to5Mac, Apple plans to launch four new iPhone 14 models, but this time without the 5.4-inch “mini” version, which has not had a good sales performance. The new devices are expected to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch versions, and, in place of the “mini”, there are doubts as to whether the company could resurrect the “S” model.

2. New notch

Since the end of last month, an image leaked on the Chinese social network Weibo shows that Apple may finally change the notch design, but only on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The idea is to increase the usable screen space, reducing the traditional notch to just a hole to hold the selfie camera, and a “pill” to accommodate the other sensors.

3. New A16 chip

According to leaks, the two most basic iPhone 14 models will still use the A15 Bionic chip, which is currently embedded in the iPhone 13 line. On the other hand, these devices would come with 6GB of RAM (instead of 4GB). The Pro and Pro Max models may come with the new A16 Bionic Soc processor and will probably also have 6GB of RAM.

4. Satellite Services

Rumors that Apple intends to provide a satellite communication service were already being considered even before the launch of the iPhone 13. Although it is not yet clear whether the service will be ready until the iPhone 14, the company has been testing the technology to make calls and send text messages via satellite, when the local mobile network is not available. According to sources, the system is known internally with the codename “Stewie”.

The expectation is that the new iPhone 14 line devices will be launched in September 2022.