iPhone 14 Pro: renders show new look and end of notch

One of the members of Apple’s next line of smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro had visual details revealed by the website 91mobiles. The new rumors, not confirmed by the manufacturer, give an idea of ​​the possible design of the device.

The page was even able to assemble 3D renderings of the device based on information provided by a source believed to be industry related. Check out some of the released images below.

The iPhone 14 Pro from two different angles.Source: 91mobiles

The main detail of the iPhone 14 Pro is the absence of the notch, the notch that houses sensors (such as the one responsible for Face ID) and the device’s front camera. Instead, there are discreet holes at the top of the screen, one pill-shaped and the other circular.

The screen must be 6.1″, which matches previous rumors about the next Apple smartphones – which even mention that this generation will not have a mini model, but a second device of the Max variant. it can bring up to 8GB of RAM.

A little more of the look of the device.Source: 91mobiles

At the rear, the camera scheme remains with three sensors, the LED flash and LiDAR, but with an improvement in lens resolution compared to the iPhone 13 Pro.

The sides bring the physical buttons (power on the right, volume and SIM tray on the left).

Along with the other members of the generation, the iPhone 14 Pro should be presented by the company in September 2022, following the company’s traditional announcement calendar.