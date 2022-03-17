Kiev is attacked again; catastrophe in Mariupol

The fourth week of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory began with new attacks on Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, and with the government still assessing the situation in the port city of Mariupol, which had bombed a theater housing civilians with the word “child” written in the outside.

“The situation is catastrophic. [em Mariupol], the situation is horrible there. So far, we do not have more or less stable information that can be reported to the country. Unfortunately, the situation is extremely difficult there,” Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, told the Ukrinform platform.

Today, the war has entered its 22nd day, another day that Kiev has seen civilians hit by the conflict. In the capital, according to initial information, at least one person died in an attack on two residential buildings this Thursday (17).

At 9 am local time (4 am in Brasília), a minute of silence was held in Ukrainian cities in memory of those who “gave their lives because of the terror unleashed by the occupiers”. “Eternal memory! We will not forget! We will not forgive!” wrote Ukraine’s emergency service.

Kiev attacked

The capital’s mayor said the city had “a very stressful night on March 17”. “Two multi-storey residential buildings were damaged in the Darnytsky district due to bombing.”

In addition to the death of one person, four were injured, two of which needed to be hospitalized, according to authorities.

Firefighters evacuate building hit by Russian attack in Ukraine’s capital Kiev Image: Ukraine Emergency Service

Missiles in the Kharkiv region

Missiles hit one of the educational institutions in Merefa municipality in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s second largest city.

According to Ukraine’s emergency service, the building was partially destroyed and even burst into flames. So far, there are no reports of casualties.

A school building in Merefa, Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, was hit by an attack on Thursday. Image: Reproduction/Facebook/MNS.GOV.UA

Russia says it attacked military warehouse

The Russian Defense Ministry said today that its army attacked a military warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Rivne region, which is about 340 kilometers west of Kiev.

“Storage facilities with missiles and ammunition were destroyed, including missiles for the Tochka-U tactical complex,” the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry says that “the enemy, without success in conducting a land operation, continues to launch missiles and bombardments against the infrastructure and densely populated areas of Ukrainian cities”.

Zelensky wants “wall” torn down

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today urged Germany to tear down the new “wall” being erected in Europe against freedom since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s not a Berlin wall, it’s a wall in Central Europe between freedom and slavery and this wall is getting bigger with every bomb dropped on Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a video message displayed in the German parliament.

“National Traitors”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized pro-Western Russians as “national traitors”.

“The West will try to trust the so-called fifth column, the national traitors, those who make money here with us but live there. And I mean ‘live there’ not even in the geographical sense of the word, but according to their thoughts, their servile conscience “, Putin said in a televised speech.

China will not attack Ukraine

Russia’s ally, China “will never attack Ukraine,” the country’s top diplomat told officials, according to a press release from the Lviv regional government in western Ukraine.

“We will help, especially economically… In this situation that you have now, we will act responsibly,” China’s ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong told Maksym Kozytsky, head of the regional military administration in Lviv, during a meeting.

(with AFP)