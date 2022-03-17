Little boy collides with hanging sloth in the middle of zipline – News

In the middle of the way there was a sloth! This was the observation of a little boy, during a visit to a forest on the outskirts of the Arenal volcano, in Costa Rica. He simply collided with the animal in the middle of the path he was making by means of a zip line.

The collision ended up being captured by the tour guide, who accompanied the boy during the descent over the dense vegetation of the place. Watch below:





Fortunately, the collision left no one injured. “The sloth and the child were not hurt,” said Flavio Leiton Ramos, owner of the park, in a statement reported by the Daily Mail tabloid.

“They just had to wait for the animal to get out of the way for about 15 minutes,” he added.





Ramos also praised the little boy’s skill when he noticed the sloth hanging from the cable: “The child did a great job using the brake and, as the guide was with him, he was able to handle the situation.”



Obviously, the unusual record attracted the attention of several YouTube users, who made a point of commenting on the publication.





“I’m glad the boy wasn’t so scared, and I’m sorry for the laziness”, evaluated an internet user. “The sloth was running away with all its might,” joked another.

According to the Daily Mail, sloths can be found in the forests of Central and South America and can only move 40 m per day due to their extremely slow metabolism.



