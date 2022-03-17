More Russian soldiers died in the invasion of Ukraine than US soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan

US intelligence agencies estimate that more than 7,000 Russian soldiers died in the three-week war in Ukraine. The number would be higher than the number of soldiers killed in the offensives against Iraq (2003-2011) and Afghanistan (2001-2021) combined. The information was published by the New York Times on Thursday (17).

According to the military interviewed by the newspaper, the casualties will have negative implications for the effectiveness of Russian troops. This is because when 10% of the members of a military unit are killed or wounded, that unit is no longer capable of combat action. It is estimated that 150,000 Russian soldiers are involved in the war in Ukraine and between 14,000 and 21,000 are wounded.

Another factor that would be hindering the success of the invasion is the armaments. According to information from the UK Ministry of Defence, they are old, less accurate and effective.

With information from the New York Times







