MT government vetoes plastic surgery via SUS for bariatric patients | VGN

Governor Mauro Mendes (UB) fully vetoed the bill to require the performance of plastic surgery to repair abdominoplasty and liposuction after gastroplasty (bariatric) by the state health network.

The PL, authored by deputy Dr. Gimenez, was approved by the Legislative Power at the Ordinary Session of February 16, 2022. When presenting the project, the deputy justified that bariatric surgery results in a great loss of weight, often exceeding 50 kilos and the result is the accumulation flaccid skin, a condition that can cause a bad smell, hernias and bacterial infections, among other complications.

“Therefore, the medical recommendation of surgery to remove excess skin is quite common. However, performing the procedure in the private network is not cheap: with hospitalization, exams and medication, the cost is approximately R$ 20 thousand. Usually 5 or more surgeries are needed to correct excess skin. These surgeries can be performed in 2 or 3 operative times. It is a non-aesthetic and reparative surgery, as reparative surgeries deal with a defect of a functional nature, be it a deformity, a congenital scar that interferes with the function of a limb or a musculature, that is, that interferes with the daily routine of the patient” justified the parliamentarian.

However, when vetoing the bill, Mauro Mendes cited the unconstitutionality of the matter, being that formal unconstitutionality: for usurping the exclusive legislative competence of the Union to legislate on general norms regarding the protection and defense of health and material unconstitutionality: for affronting the principle of isonomy and the very guarantee of the right to health, due to the unreasonability of the proposition and the need to