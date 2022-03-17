NASA Releases Image of New Alignment Phase of the James Webb Telescope | Science

2 of 2 A special lens inside the NIRCam also took a “selfie” of the Webb’s mirror segments. According to NASA, the segments are bright because they are all collecting light from the same star at the same time. — Photo: NASA/STScI

