The heroic Olga Semidyanova, a doctor and mother of 12 children, was honored by the Ukrainian government last Wednesday (16) after she died while fighting on the front lines against the Russian invasion of her country.

According to British newspaper The Sun, Semiidyanova was wounded while continuing to fight, even after most of her unit’s soldiers died. The 48-year-old woman was shot in the stomach during a violent confrontation in Donetsk, in the south of the country, on March 3. She lived in the town of Marhanets, about 240 km from where she died.





Júlia, one of her daughters, explained to the vehicle that her mother’s body has not yet been recovered due to the intense battles in the region. “She saved the soldiers until the end,” she added.

For Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Olga Semiidyanova is a national hero. The Ukrainian had already received the title of Mother Heroine, an honor bestowed on mothers of more than five children. In addition to her six biological children, she adopted six orphans from a local orphanage.





In addition to Semidyanova, other victims were honored last Wednesday, including Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk, who died after cruise missile attacks on a military base on Sunday (13), 19 km from the Polish border. Another 33 people died and 135 were injured in the attack.











