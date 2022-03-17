NATO promises more aid to Ukraine, starts planning ‘new reality’

The United States and other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) western military alliance said on Wednesday they would continue to help Ukraine fight the Russian invasion, while also adapting the alliance’s own security to the “new reality” unleashed by the war.

Diplomats and military analysts estimate that NATO allies have shipped more than 20,000 anti-tank and other weapons to Ukraine since the invasion began on Feb. 24.

“We remain united in our support for Ukraine,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said as he arrived at an emergency meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. “We support their ability to defend themselves and will continue to support them.”

NATO countries will continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine even if those deliveries could become the target of Russian attacks, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren told reporters, adding: “Ukraine has the right to defend itself.”

Ukraine is not a member of NATO. While it has repeatedly said it wants to join in order to benefit from its protection, Kiev said on Tuesday that it understands it does not have an open door for alliance membership and is seeking other types of security guarantees.

The ministers will also hear from their Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, who is expected to order more weapons from individual NATO countries as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s cities continue and the Russian military seeks control of Kiev.

While at least 10 of NATO’s largest member states, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France, have deployed more troops, ships and warplanes to the alliance’s eastern flank and put more on standby, the alliance has yet to consider how to face a new security situation in Europe in the medium term.

“We need to redefine our military posture for this new reality,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday. “The ministers will launch an important discussion on concrete measures to strengthen our long-term security in all domains.”