Negotiators work on document providing for Ukraine’s withdrawal from NATO

After 22 days of war, peace begins to be glimpsed at the end of the tunnel. The newspaper Financial Times disclosed that delegations of Russian and Ukrainian negotiators had made significant progress and drafted a 15-point peace plan. According to the document, Russia would accept a ceasefire and withdraw its troops from the former Soviet republic, while Ukraine would gain neutral state status, give up membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and keep its Armed Forces, as long as President Volodymyr Zelensky agrees to shrink the military contingent.

On Wednesday (16/3), in an interview with Canadian broadcaster RBC News, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that Moscow and Kiev are “close to agreeing” on Ukraine’s neutrality. “Negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons. There is some hope of reaching a compromise. Neutral status is now being seriously discussed with seriousness, of course, with security guarantees,” he admitted. Earlier, Zelensky rated the Russian proposals as “more realistic”. “Any war ends with a deal,” he declared.

Amid diplomatic advances, barbs exchanged by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden raised tensions between the two greatest powers on the planet. “I think he (Putin) is a war criminal,” the US leader said on Wednesday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden spoke “from his heart” after learning of “barbaric actions by a brutal dictator in his invasion of a foreign country”.

The Kremlin’s response was almost immediate. “We consider such rhetoric unacceptable and unforgivable by a head of state whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people across the world,” Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. In Ukraine, attacks continue to victimize civilians. Yesterday, a bombing attributed to Moscow destroyed a theater in Mariupol (south), where hundreds of residents were sheltering.

The peace proposal that is taking shape at the negotiating table seems far from pleasing Ukraine’s political analysts. “This is the Russian draft that we Ukrainians do not accept. We suggest a new alliance or treaty that provides us with strong security guarantees,” Olexiy Haran, a professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University (Ukraine) told the Post. . Post-doctorate in political science and professor at Sumy State University (northeast), Mykola Nazarov said the plan focuses on conditions imposed by Russia. “There are several problems in the document. It is not known whether Ukrainian society will accept the signing of this agreement. If the Zelensky government refuses to sign the pact, the war will probably continue until a new plan is sewn”, he evaluated to the report.

For Nazarov, the big obstacle will be for the Ukrainians to get emotionally involved in commitments with the Russians. “Ukraine is not ready to give up NATO or to accept the Crimean Peninsula as Russian territory. Zelensky finds himself in a dilemma: if he ends the war, he will have problems with society.”

A member of the Ukrainian Academy of Political Science (in Kiev), Artem Oliinyk explained to the Courier that Russia lost more than 13,000 troops, 100 helicopters and 80 aircraft on the battlefield — US intelligence recognizes 7,000 casualties. “This is unprecedented for Putin’s army. So the best thing to do is to make peace. Kiev will be ready to give up on NATO membership, but it will build effective defense agreements with nuclear countries, perhaps of a collective nature,” he said. . “We must stop hostilities as soon as possible. When Russia lays down its arms, the war will end; when Ukraine lays down its arms, there will be no Ukraine.”

Skepticism

A Kiev resident, graphic designer Olena Zenchenko, 26, does not believe in Ukraine’s neutrality. “My country has been neutral for the last 30 years, but it is not enough for Putin. He has lost a lot of soldiers and military equipment in our land. Therefore, he is trying to forge some kind of victory for Russian citizens,” she commented. In a tired voice, she stressed that the 15-point agreement, if consolidated, will be insufficient for Zelensky voters. “We need our nation back. I’m sure Russian soldiers will leave our borders very soon. If we have to put neutral country status in our Constitution, I think it will be a temporary thing, because Moscow will attack us again.” , predicts Zenchenko.

The UN Security Council must meet today as an emergency. The meeting, at the request of the UK, USA, Albania, France, Norway and Ireland, will aim to discuss the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries have ruled out the possibility of sending a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine, as requested by Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, during a visit to Kiev.

Fruit of military success



Artem Oliinyk

“I consider the news about the course of negotiations to be positive. They are the result of successful military actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of the entire community. Evidence of preparations for a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and an envoy of Vladimir Putin indicate the final phase of the negotiations. In this probable meeting, the final details will be agreed and the document will be signed.

While the refusal to sign the deal is not ruled out, we hope that the document reflects the current situation in Ukraine – with the subsequent restoration of our terribly destroyed cities and the punishment of the criminals who terrorized civilians – but also presents truly fateful decisions. Ukraine does not recognize any borders as of February 24, 2022 (the beginning of the war), just as the Donass, Crimea and Sevastopol issues are not closed.”

Political scientist, president of the International Association for Students of Political Science and member of the Academy of Political Science at

Ukraine (in Kiev)

I guess



“Putin wants the restoration of the Soviet Union. That’s not going to happen. I would say the world needs to be more direct about what to do with Putin. I don’t believe in peace, but in the victory of Ukraine. But I can’t say how much I’ll have to fight for it. get to that point. That’s my only way to survive.”

Olena Zenchenko, 26, graphic designer, resident of Kiev