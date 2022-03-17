New image of James Webb surprises scientists by “perfection” of star – 03/16/2022

NASA, the US space agency, released today (16) details of the new phase of the James Webb Space Telescope’s mirror alignment process. A demonstration image, with a bright star at the center, reveals incredible details of the Universe that scientists did not expect to capture.

The objective was to focus only on the generic star 2MASS J17554042+6551277, with its beautiful diffraction rays, but the equipment proved to be so sensitive (and advanced) that it was also able to photograph other stars (points) and even galaxies (ovals), in the background, clearly.

How the registration was made

Some of the largest ground-based telescopes use segmented mirrors, but the James webb is the first to use this technology in space. Its great primary mirror, of 6.5m in diameter, it is fragmented into 18 hexagonal parts of solid beryllium mirrors — one of the strongest, most stable and durable metals.

In its initial stage of work, called fine calibration, the telescope aimed to assess the alignment of these 18 segments. All had to be lined up as one, with the precision of a human hair, to produce a unified image of the same star.

Mission accomplished with more than success.

Look how far we’ve come: We started with 18 scattered dots — 18 reflections of the same star, one from each of Webb’s primary mirror segments. These dots were then re-arranged, stacked, and fine-tuned, setting the stage for our first science images this summer! #UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/N1KvmdoH7r — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) March 16, 2022

The record was made by NIRCam (Near Infrared Camera), an image capture technology that operates at infrared frequencies, invisible to the human eye.

The captured images are originally in black and white. The star and other celestial bodies are not actually red — a filter was used to increase visual contrast.

mirrored beehive

A striking feature of James Webb is that the mirrors together were a huge reflective beehive. NIRCam also took a selfie of the mirrors:

How the telescope was launched

The telescope was launched folded to fit the rocket on the last day of Christmas (December 25). Then it was carefully unfolded in space.

Now, there is a months-long process for adjustments and calibration. Only in July it should be fully operational, and ready to record its first “real” images of the Universe.

The James Webb is the most powerful successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, which for the past 30 years has been our eye in space.

The technology will not only make images with more resolution and sharpness, but will see things never seen before. Hubble, with a 2.4m-diameter mirror, operates in visible and ultraviolet light lengths, and only a limited infrared range.

“The images we see today are as sharp as what Hubble can take, but they are at a wavelength of light that is totally invisible to Hubble,” said Jane Rigby, an astrophysicist at NASA, in the live stream that presented the results. .

As infrared waves are longer, James Webb can see farther and, consequently, see into the past. The main objective is to record the first stars and galaxies in the Universe, in addition to probing distant possibly habitable planets.

The new telescope is a joint project of the United States (NASA), European (ESA) and Canadian (CSA) space agencies.