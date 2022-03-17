New iPhone SE combines updated features with old look

At the Peek Performance online event, which took place on the 8th of this month, Apple announced its latest release, the iPhone SE 2022. As with previous editions already known to the public, the new smartphone combines updated features with an existing look, which repeats the style adopted in the two previous generations.

However, one of the main points that differs the new model from the old one is the processor line, which in the case of the SE 2022 uses the same family as the main series, A15 Bionic, guaranteeing benchmark results (it is the act of efficiently comparing performance across devices using one or more programs) close to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to tests of the new model, published on the Geekbench website, the SE’s results are impressive compared to other premium mid-range devices. The fact that it already has iOS 15.4, has the iPhone 14.6 ID code and reaches points like 1695 and 4021, respectively, in single-core and multi-core assessments, a score very close to the model 13.

Regarding price, the iPhone SE 2022 debuts with a more expensive value than its previous version. The new device will cost here in Brazil from R$4,199, unlike the 2020 model that hit the Brazilian market at prices starting at R$3,699.

In general, it can be said that additional functions change very little between the 2020 and 2022 versions. The most significant difference is the presence of 5G internet connection in the current model, while the previous cell phone has the traditional 4G.

Screen design and size

Regarding the design, we can see the same that is used in the iPhone 8, which was released in 2017, making the SE 2022 version have the same large edges (compared to current standards) and Touch ID for unlocking the screen. by biometrics.

The screen is the same as found on the predecessor model, with a 4.7-inch LCD panel with Retina HD resolution (1334 x 750 pixels), resulting in a rate of 326 pixels per inch. It also has the same True Tone feature, responsible for adjusting the display’s color tones according to the ambient light.

IP67 certification

One of the specifications of the iPhone SE 2022 is that the device is IP67 certified, being resistant against water and dust, as in the previous generation.

Compared to the iPhone 13 which has IP68 and can withstand diving in water up to six meters deep, the SE supports a maximum of one meter for up to 30 minutes.

camera features

With the presence of the A15 Bionic chipset that adds some features to the iPhone SE 2022 camera, the model stands out with Smart HDR 4, for an automatic adjustment of contrast and lighting, in addition to Deep Fusion, which guarantees texture and detail optimization. in low-light environments.

However, the model does not have the Cinema Mode which is one of the highlights of the iPhone 13 camera.

Longer lasting battery

A promise of this device is the battery with a greater autonomy than its predecessor, however, in practice, this may not apply, since the new model offers up to 15 hours of video playback compared to the 13 hours of the iPhone. released in 2020. It also has minimal difference when it comes to audio playback and video streaming.

* Collaborated with Gabriela Bispo, planner and editor at InfoPreta