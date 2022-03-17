North Korea launches unidentified object again | World

Playback/Twitter North Korea launches new unidentified object

North Korea carried out a new launch of an “unidentified projectile” on Wednesday, but the test failed, the Seoul government said.

This is the 10th shot made by Pyongyang in 2022 alone.

“North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from the Sunan area around 9:30 am [hora local]but we consider it to have failed in its objectives shortly after launch,” reads an official note from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“At this point, our assessment is that the projectile launch did not achieve its objectives because it failed to reach a certain height in its initial firing phase. For other specific assessments, we need to do a more detailed analysis that we cannot comment on right now.” a Command official told South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The Sunan airport area was used for two other shootings this year, on 27 February and 5 March. For US and Seoul militaries, this is part of a new intercontinental missile (ICBM) system.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing the country’s Defense Ministry, said Pyongyang had tried to test a ballistic missile.

Kim Jong-un’s regime has accelerated the missile launch program this year and has been improving the technology of these devices.

Talks of denuclearizing Pyongyang have been stalled since 2019 when then-US President Donald Trump abruptly abandoned a meeting with Kim in Vietnam.

Also, the high-level negotiations between Pyongyang and Seoul have been suffering from constant interruptions by the dictatorial regime and have not evolved.