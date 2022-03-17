patch 1.03 brings NPC additions and balance

FromSoftware has released a new patch for Elden Ring. At 1.4GB on PS5 and PS4, Update 1.03 adds a feature capable of identifying NPCs across the map, introduces the mysterious character Jar-Bairn, and lowers the power of the Frost Stomp. The Mages should get stronger and the Copy Tear is different.

The developers also took care of fixing a number of bugs with the update. Among the main ones, the progress block after fighting the Fire Giant, the stats of weapons not scaling as they should and the freeze when riding Torrent have been fixed.

Check out some of the changes below:

Added a function to leave the icon of NPCs found by the map recorded when accessing it;

A mysterious NPC named Jar-Bairn has been added;

New quests to obtain by talking to Diallos, Nepheli Loux, Kenneth Haight and Gostoc;

NPCs that can be summoned in different situations have been added;

The number of objects to imitate when using the Mimic Veil has been expanded;

New background music will play in certain night environments.

The Impersonating Tear has been reduced in power with the arrival of Elden Ring patch 1.03. Spirits will now behave differently and deal less damage after being summoned by the Tainted. Enemy armor and equipment — not revealed by FromSoftware — have been balanced.

The developers applied changes to the mages’ gameplay. A number of skills will consume less mana and will do even more damage to the Midlands threats. You can check out all about the 1.03 update on Bandai Namco’s official website.

A curious fact among the changes is for the nerf in Frost Floor. It was used by a speedrunner to complete the game within minutes. FromSoftware seems to have increased the difficulty for those who intend to follow this path to the end of the RPG.

