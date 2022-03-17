Perseverance probe reveals ‘awesome’ photo of Mars; check record – Metro World News Brasil

The US Space Agency’s (NASA) Mars Perseverance Rover probe recently revealed a ‘stunning’ photo of the Red Planet.

As detailed by NASA, the Perseverance Mars Rover captured the rocky view in front of Santa Cruz Hill in Jezero Crater on Mars.

The image is a color-enhanced mosaic of multiple records captured by the space probe. It was created using the left and right eye views of Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z camera system.

As detailed by NASA, the Rover will pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet and feature Mars’ geology and past climate.

NASA’s Perseverance probe reveals ‘awesome’ photo of Mars

Perseverance will also be the first space probe to collect and store samples of Martian rocks like the ones you see here.

These boulders are examples of the type of rock the team called “Ch’al” (pronounced “chesh”), the Navajo word for “frog”.

Also according to the information, the boulders are about 50 centimeters in diameter on average. Check out impressive record:

NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover

Mars 2020 was sent from Earth on the Atlas V launch vehicle on July 30, 2020 by NASA.

Confirmation of the landing at the Martian Jezero crater took place on February 18, 2021.

NASA (NASA)

Text with information from NASA