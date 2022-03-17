Pinda is among 10 classified for APS Strong Award in SUS 2021

The Family Health Strategy (ESF) Castolira was among the 10 classified for the APS Forte Award in SUS 2021, a national competition held by the Ministry of Health and the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization – PAHO/WHO, through of the Universal Health Strategy. The award seeks to recognize the best experiences of assistance provided in Primary Health Care (PHC) across the country in 2021, especially due to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The nurse responsible for the ESF Castolira, Tânia Maria Siqueira, registered the work awarded by the city hall, carried out by her team for October Rosa. The work included the decoration of the health unit and a promotional video, showing the story of women treated at the ESF Castolira, who fought and won breast cancer and cervical cancer. The video draws attention, as it was very well made, and despite being amateur, it is touching.

The APS Strong Award at SUS 2021 had 1115 entries from APS units throughout Brazil. With the classification, the work carried out by the ESF Castolira will appear in the next publication of the Ministry of Health on primary care. In this last qualifying stage, the winner will be awarded an international trip to a course in APS.

For Tânia, “this experience is very important for our unit, because this way the team feels very motivated. Everyone here collaborates and is committed to everything we are proposed to do”.