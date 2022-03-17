Poodle is once again one of the most beloved breeds in the United States; labrador leads | pets

Poodles are back among the top five favorite dog breeds in the United States after 24 years. The data are from the American Kennel Club, which monitors and makes genealogical records of purebred dogs in the world. The information is from the Associated Press news agency.

According to the club’s survey, Labrador retrievers remain a leader in the hearts of Americans. See the top 5:

Labrador Golden retriever German Shepherd Bulldog Poodle

The ranking is based on a survey of more than 800,000 dogs, puppies and adults, registered at the club, the oldest and largest in the United States.

Of the 197 breeds recognized by the club, Labradors have led the list for 31 years. Poodles reigned at the top of the rankings between 1960 and 1982, then lost popularity and reached fifth position, a mark they hadn’t reached since 1997.

According to Page Hinds-Athan, who owns specimens and occasionally breeds the breed, because of their posture and more pompous grooming, poodles have gained a reputation for being “froufou”. “But they are more than that,” she explains.

Also according to Hinds-Athan, the breed is extremely intelligent and historically used for hunting, especially in water. They are obedient and can serve as a guide dog. Also, other breeds are descended from the poodles.

Among the ten most beloved breeds, after the Labrador, are the French Bulldog, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, Poodles, Bulldog, Beagle, Rottweilers, German Shorthaired Pointers and Dachshunds.