Rattlesnake split in half hits the rattle?; Biologist Henrique explains

Video of one rattlesnake (Crotalus durissus) which was allegedly cut in half and hitting the rattle went viral on social media.

THE rattlesnake appears on a railway line and at first would have been cut in half by the train.



the video of rattlesnake came to the attention of Biologist Henrique Abrahão – The Cobras Biologist. On his YouTube channel, the expert unravels the mystery.

the rattlesnake snake

Rattlesnake or rattlesnake is the generic name given to venomous snakes of the genera crotalus and sistrurus.



Rattlesnakes have a characteristic rattle on their tail, and are present throughout the American continent. It usually refers more specifically to the species Crotalus durissuswhose distribution area extends from Mexico to Argentina.

The rattlesnake, for reasons not well understood, instead of completely shedding its old skin, it keeps part of it curled around its tail in the form of a coarse gray ring.

Over the years, these dry pieces of epidermis form the rattles that, when the animal vibrates its tail, swing and cause the characteristic noise. Although in the popular concept the number of rings in the rattle is sometimes interpreted as corresponding to the age of this snake, this is not correct, as at most it could indicate the number of skin changes.

The purpose of the sound produced by the rattle is to warn its presence and scare away large animals that could harm it. It’s a great possibility to avoid confrontation.

Rattlesnakes feed mainly on small rodents, but they can make use of their venom to make other victims, such as small birds, rabbits, lizards, and, eventually, other snakes. Despite being seen during the day, twilight and nocturnal habits predominate.

Its body is between 1.5 to 2 meters long and the female, in the adult phase, generates between 18 to 30 pups in each pregnancy.

