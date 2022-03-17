Russia blocks websites of more than 15 media outlets | Technology

Russia’s telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked the websites of at least 15 media outlets, AFP found on Wednesday, as Moscow tightens its grip on news published about the conflict in Russia. Ukraine.

The online pages of investigative outlet Bellingcat, Russian local newspapers and Russian-language outlets based in Israel and Ukraine were inaccessible today in Russia without a virtual private network (VPN).

These sites appear on the official list of pages blocked by Roskomnadzor.

Among the Russian-based websites that were blocked were the independent Kavkazki Ouzel channel, which covers the Caucasus, and a regional channel based in the Urals.

Roskomnadzor also suspended access to two Russian-speaking channels based in Israel, where there is a significant community that migrated from the former Soviet Union: 9 TV Channel Israel and Vesty Israel.

Ukrainian vehicles (novosti.dn.ua; bukinfo.ua) and one from Estonia, which has a Russian version (Postimees), were also blocked.

Since the start of the offensive against Ukraine on February 24, Russian authorities have multiplied their efforts to control information published on the Internet.

Among others, the American networks Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were blocked, as well as other Russian-speaking media that criticize the Kremlin. The first two had their access restricted in the first days of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

However, the decision to block Instagram should have a deeper impact on the country, as the app is one of the most popular among Russians. The social network has 80 million users in Russia, according to director Adam Mosseri.

Russians use Instagram much more than Facebook, the social network with the most users in the world, according to data from the eMarketer consultancy published by the France Presse agency.