Russia excluded from Council of Europe for invasion of Ukraine

The Council of Europe officially excluded Russia on Wednesday (16) due to the war launched against Ukraine, a historic decision taken the day after Moscow announced its departure from this institution.

The exclusion was decided on Wednesday morning, during an “extraordinary meeting” of the Committee of Ministers, the organization’s executive body, held a day after a consultative vote by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (APCE). The latter declared itself in favor of excluding Russia.

Moscow was ahead of the decision and announced on Tuesday afternoon that it was activating the withdrawal procedure for the pan-European organization based in Strasbourg (northeastern France), which it joined in 1996.

“Russia ceases to be a member of the Council (…) as of today”, the organization that watches over human rights on the European continent announced in a statement.

As a result of this expulsion, the 145 million Russian citizens will no longer be able to access the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), as Russia is no longer a party to the European Convention on Human Rights.

In turn, the ECtHR, the judicial arm of the Council, announced that it was suspending the “study of all petitions” against Russia.

“The Court has decided to suspend the examination of all petitions against the Russian Federation, pending the analysis of the legal consequences of this resolution on the work of the Court,” the court said in a statement.

The Council lowered the Russian flag from its building around 14:30 GMT (11:30 GMT), so it no longer flies alongside the flags of the other 46 member states.

A day after the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, on 24 February, the Committee of Ministers suspended Moscow’s participation in the main bodies of the Council, except for the ECtHR, but increased pressure for its expulsion.

Greece already went through something similar in 1969 during the dictatorship of the colonels. The country returned to the Council in 1974.

In 2014, after the annexation of the then Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, the organization, created in 1949 in the context of the incipient Cold War, adopted sanctions against Russia.

The Russian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly was then deprived of its right to vote.

In response, Moscow suspended its contribution to the organization’s budget.

After five years of crisis, the dispute was resolved and the Russian delegation returned to form part of the deliberative body of the Council, which is not linked to the institutions of the European Union (EU).

