Russia is Deploying Mystery Ammunition in Ukraine, US Officials Say

Russia deploys mysterious munitions in Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense weapons had difficulty intercepting Russia’s Iskander missiles

Incorporation of the devices into weapons such as the Iskander-M has not been previously documented in military arsenals.

US intelligence officials have discovered that the barrage of ballistic missiles that Russia fired at Ukraine contains a surprise: decoys that elude air defense radars and heat-guided missiles. The information is from the American newspaper New York Times.

According to an American intelligence official, the mystery munitions are launched by the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missiles.

The NYT report said each one is packed with electronics and produces radio signals to block or spoof enemy radar trying to locate the Iskander-M. In addition, the vehicle said, it contains a heat source to attract missiles.

The use of the baits may help explain why Ukrainian air defense weapons had a hard time intercepting Russia’s Iskander missiles.

Photographs of the javelin-shaped ammunition began to circulate on social media, surprising experts and intelligence analysts.

Richard Stevens, who spent 22 years in the British Army as an explosive ordnance disposal soldier and then worked as a civilian bomb technician for 10 years in places like southern Iraq and Africa, said he was exposed “to a lot of Chinese and Russian munitions.” “but I’ve never seen anything like it.

The devices are similar to Cold War decoys called “penetration aids,” the intelligence official told the NYT. The incorporation of the devices into weapons such as the Iskander-M that have conventional warheads has not been previously documented in military arsenals.

Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at a university in California, told the NYT newspaper that the use of the baits could point to some level of carelessness or urgency on the part of Russian military leadership.

“I think there are some very excited people in the US intelligence community right now.”