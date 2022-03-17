Russia sanctions Biden’s late father, not current US president – News

The White House played down this Tuesday (15) the importance of sanctions announced by Russia against US President Joe Bidenand other Americans, and joked that Moscow appears to have missed the mark by imposing restrictions.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki recalled that the US president’s full name is Joseph Robinette Biden Junior, because his father has the same name, and that Junior does not appear on the sanctions list announced by Russia.

“The president is Junior, so maybe they sanctioned his father. May he rest in peace,” Psaki told a news conference. A spokeswoman for Biden, who is also on the sanctions list, played down the impact of Moscow’s announcement.





“It won’t surprise anyone to learn that none of us are planning tourist trips to Russia and that none of us have bank accounts that we can’t access. So we’ll get through this,” the spokeswoman concluded.

In addition to Biden and Psaki, the list of those sanctioned by Russia includes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, as well as National Security Adviser Biden, Jake Sullivan.

Also on the list are CIA Director William Burns and four other senior Biden executives, including US Agency for International Development (USAID) director Samantha Power and Biden’s son Hunter. , and former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who jokingly reacted to the news that she had been sanctioned.





“I want to thank the Russian Academy for this award for the achievements of a lifetime,” joked Clinton in a message posted on her official Twitter account.

Moscow’s announcement is in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the US over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, affecting, among others, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The sanctions imposed by Moscow include a ban on Biden and his listed government members from entering Russian territory.



