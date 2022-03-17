Russia says ceasefire must be passed when conditions are met

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Vasily Nebenzya, said on Tuesday, 15, that a ceasefire is on the negotiating table between Russia and Ukraine. However, according to him, the agreement should only be approved when Ukraine accepts the conditions imposed by Moscow.

Nebenzya said that the conditions included the demilitarization of Ukraine and the country’s non-entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The ambassador also highlighted that Russia will present its own draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Canada sanctions

The Canadian government announced in a statement on Tuesday the imposition of sanctions against 15 Russian officials. According to the statement, these officials collaborated to carry out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to “invade a peaceful and sovereign country”, Ukraine.

The Canadian government says the measures increase pressure on Putin to reverse course and are in line with the stance of partners in the international community in the face of the Russian regime’s “illegal and unjustifiable invasion” of Ukraine. The note says that the country has already imposed sanctions against nearly 500 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus for the Russian military invasion of Ukrainian soil, without naming the names of the most recent targets.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says her country will continue to support Ukraine and its people. “Canada will not hesitate to take further action if the Russian leadership does not change direction,” she points out. The punishment imposed freezes any assets of the targets in Canada and prevents them from doing business with Canadian citizens or institutions.

