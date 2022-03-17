Russia says new Biden accusation against Putin is ‘unacceptable and unforgivable’

The Kremlin on Wednesday declared the conduct of US President Joe Biden to be “unacceptable and unforgivable” in accusing Vladimir Putin of being a “war criminal” for the conflict in Ukraine.

Biden criticized Putin in an interview with journalists in Washington on Wednesday. “I think he is a war criminal,” said the president. Soon after, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki declared that Biden “spoke from the heart” after seeing images of “barbaric actions by a brutal dictator invading a foreign country”.

The choice of words angered Moscow, which responded with presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian agencies.

“We find such rhetoric unacceptable and unforgivable by a head of state whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world,” Peskov said.

Shortly before the criticism of Putin, Biden announced the increase to 1 billion dollars in the amount of aid promised to Ukraine. Previously, the United States had guaranteed 200 million to the Ukrainian government.

“We help Ukraine to acquire additional and longer-range air defense systems,” Biden detailed. According to him, the help was requested by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and includes the sending of drones.