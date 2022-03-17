Russia, Ukraine and US advance agreement to stop war; attacks continue – 03/16/2022 – World

Russia and Ukraine have advanced in negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the invasion promoted by Vladimir Putin in the neighboring country, which will complete three weeks at dawn this Thursday (17).

For the first time, there has been contact between the Kremlin and the White House since the beginning of the crisis, and the British newspaper Financial Times says that Moscow and Kiev are already discussing the draft arrangement to at least achieve a ceasefire.

Not that peace is at hand: New Russian attacks on Kiev and other cities across the country, such as Kharkiv, indicate the Kremlin’s strategy of keeping military pressure high while trying to wrest the closest terms to its demands from the Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian president, the cornered Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a message this Wednesday (16) that “the meetings continue and the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic”. “But time is still needed for decisions that are in Ukraine’s interest,” he said. Virtual conversations follow.

Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, stated that he is willing to negotiate the terms of Ukrainian neutrality, in order to avoid the country’s entry into NATO (Western military alliance), but he reaffirmed that the war will continue until it fulfills its objectives. One on the nail, the other on the horseshoe of domestic opinion.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on the other hand, gave an interview to the RBC website and said that there is “hope for accommodation” about the neutrality that Moscow wants to see enshrined in Ukraine’s Constitution.

The Kremlin, commenting on the case, went further and suggested that Ukraine should look to Austria and Sweden’s models of neutrality. “This is a variant that is being discussed and could be seen as a deal,” said spokesman Dmitri Peskov. The Ukrainian presidency, however, said on Wednesday that it rejects such a suggestion, saying that negotiations should focus on “security guarantees”.

The Austrian case is more eloquent. Occupied by the Allies and the Soviet Union, rather than being divided like post-war Germany, the country inserted into its Constitution a waiver of participating in military pacts in 1955. More significantly for Ukraine, in 1995 Vienna entered the European Union , another wish of Kiev frowned upon by the Kremlin.

In that case, Peskov said, Ukraine would be demilitarized, as Putin promised, but would retain its armed forces. The attacks on Ukrainian defense material factories, intensified this week, may indicate that the Russians want to leave the demilitarization done in practice.

Sweden is a more complex example. Its neutrality came after the end of the Napoleonic wars, with the so-called Policy of 1812. It is not part of NATO, but has a sophisticated defense industry created with an eye on Russia and is well integrated into the alliance. Both she and also neutral Finland have been discussing formal accession to the pact. “Neutral status is being seriously discussed now, along of course with security guarantees,” Lavrov said.

Such assurances were already laid down in Putin’s December ultimatum as he rallied troops around his neighbour. For the Russian, it is strategically unacceptable to have a NATO country the size of Ukraine on its borders. Two centuries of invasions there weigh on the decision-making process.

The Russian wants to restore the so-called strategic depth, to have allies or neutral countries around him, as in the times of the Russian Empire or the Soviet Union. Since the end of the communist bloc, NATO has snapped up 14 countries to the east, taking advantage of Russian weakness. In Georgia (2008) and Ukraine (2014 and now), Putin ignores international law to assert his point of view when other means do not work: in Belarus, Central Asia and the South Caucasus, he has managed to maintain allies at the base of the support.

Leaving Kiev out of NATO was Russia’s central, public demand, but by no means the only one. Lavrov did not address the issue of recognizing Russian-speaking areas that are “de facto” outside Zelensky’s control, such as Crimea (annexed in 2014) and Donbass (autonomous and in civil war since 2014).

On Tuesday, Zelensky had admitted that Ukraine had “closed doors” in NATO, in a virtual meeting with European leaders. He basically blamed them for not fulfilling the admission promise made in 2008, inferring that if he had been a member of the group he would not have been attacked, due to the mutual defense clause.

According to the Financial Times, this is all in 15 points placed in a draft peace agreement. There are huge obstacles side by side, however. The paper says one of the items is an arrangement of Western security guarantees for Kiev, without involving NATO. It is not known how this can be done.

Zelensky’s top adviser, Mihailo Podoliak, commented on the report on Twitter and said that the points are only Russian intentions. According to him, Ukraine wants a ceasefire, withdrawal from the invaders and such Western guarantees.

Anyway, the wheel moves. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke about the crisis with Nikolai Patruchev, his counterpart as secretary of Putin’s Security Council and the president’s trusted man.

According to the White House version, both sides reaffirmed their views on the crisis, of course, but the opening of the channel is the news itself.

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinski told Interfax that the “negotiations are tough and go slow”. “We want it to happen faster. We want to reach peace as soon as possible and a free, independent and neutral Ukraine, not a member of military blocs, a member of NATO.”

Of course, in practice the Kremlin wants Zelensky’s surrender and increases the intensity of its attacks, although it has not made a decisive offensive – in the sense of trying to end the war with weapons, taking Kiev, for example. The sides play, after all, despite the destruction of Ukrainian lives and cities.

There are more than 3 million refugees, and civilian deaths number in the thousands, although no estimate seems reliable at this point. Military casualties, then, are unfathomable: the Russians stopped counting at 500 in the first week; Ukrainians exaggerate tens of thousands of dead invaders.