Russian attack kills civilians trying to flee Mariupol

Russian attacks launched today against civilians fleeing Mariupol, a besieged city in southeastern Ukraine, left “dead” and wounded, including a seriously injured child, the Ukrainian army announced.

A convoy of civilians leaving Mariupol for Zaporizhzhia was targeted by several Grad rockets around 15:30 (10:30 GMT), the army said on Telegram, posting a photo of a wounded and bloodied child. “According to an initial assessment, there are dead,” he added.

The humanitarian corridor used by convoys of vehicles connects Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia further north, via Berdiansk, about 270 km by road.

After a series of failures, for lack of a Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire, evacuations accelerated in Mariupol, while in this strategic port the inhabitants lack water and food. A Russian bombing last week on a maternity hospital in this city sparked an international outcry.

Image: Art/UOL

Attacks in more cities

The 21st day of conflict also saw attacks in the city of Zaporizhzhia, a city that was hitherto little affected militarily and which has a nuclear power plant already taken over by the Russians. The city received more than 3,000 cars with refugees from Mariupol. A train station was the most affected place and at least one person is reported to have been injured.

In Ukraine’s capital Kiev, a residential building was hit by shelling. At least two people were injured. In the country’s second largest city, Kharki, two residential buildings were destroyed. Two deaths have been confirmed so far.

In the north of the country, in the city of Chernihiv, 10 civilians were killed by Russian soldiers while buying bread. The information is from the Ukrainian news site, Suspilne Media.

*With AFP