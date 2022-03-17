Russian government websites targeted by ‘unprecedented’ cyberattacks | World

Pixabay Russian government websites targeted by ‘unprecedented’ cyberattacks

Russian government websites are facing “unprecedented” cyberattacks, the Information Technology Ministry admitted on Thursday. In recent weeks, several government entities and state-owned companies have come under attack, including several websites of the Kremlin, carrier Aeroflot and bank Sberbank.

According to the ministry, technical efforts are being made to filter foreign web traffic.

“If previously its power, at peak times, reached 500 gigabytes, now it is at 1 terabyte”, he revealed. “This is two to three times more powerful than the most serious incidents of this type previously reported.”

As Russia becomes increasingly isolated from global financial systems and supply chains, the government has proposed a series of measures to support the IT (Information Technology) sector. Citing preliminary government documents, Interfax reported on Wednesday that the ministry had proposed to allocate 14 billion rubles ($134.30 million) to support IT companies in the form of grants. With this, companies would have access to preferential tax and loan conditions.

The ministry has also suggested that Russian IT companies discuss a phased transfer of technical support components with foreign companies.

Ukraine, meanwhile, is also under attack. Hours before Russian troops began their invasion of the country, dozens of websites of Ukrainian institutions and banks were inaccessible in what local authorities and digital monitoring services said was an attack on the country — the third of its kind this year.

In response, Ukraine’s government appealed to hackers and security experts to create “an IT army”. Today, there are about 35,000 subscribers to the Telegram channel used for the call, but it is not known exactly how many are “soldiers” or how many are journalists, researchers or just curious. Most of the tasks are defensive, but there was the possibility that they could be used in offensive actions against Russia.