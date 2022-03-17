Russian journalist arrested for TV protest rejects French asylum offer

Russian journalist Marina Ovsiannikova, 43, who became known for breaking into a Russian television news program to denounce her country’s offensive against Ukraine, has rejected an asylum proposal made by French President Emmanuel Macron because she does not want to move from Russia. .

“I don’t want to leave our country. I’m a patriot, my son even more so. In no way do we want to leave, we don’t want to go anywhere,” Marina told the German magazine Der Spiegel. The French president had declared himself willing to offer “consular protection” to the journalist, either at the embassy or by granting her asylum.

Marina invaded last Monday (14th) the most watched Russian news program, the Pervy Kanal network (known as Channel One, in the West), where she works as a producer, displaying a poster criticizing Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and denounced the “propaganda” of the power-controlled media.





The journalist was arrested and released after paying a fine. Nonetheless, can be criminally charged and convicted under a recent law which represses any “false information” about the Russian military.

“This is a war against a brotherly people! No one who is in the right mind can accept it”, criticized Marina, who was born in Odessa (Ukraine), the daughter of a Ukrainian father and Russian mother.

The journalist considered that her action “was, above all, a pacifist act: both Russia and the world are interested in ending this war as quickly as possible. She also wanted to show that the Russians are also against this war, which many people in West doesn’t understand. Most intelligent and educated people here are opposed to this war.”

Marina said she prepared her protest herself and did not tell anyone about her plans. “Most of the people who work for national TV understand very well what is happening. They are not convinced propagandists,” he said, declaring himself “happy” that several Russian public-channel journalists have resigned in recent days in protest against the restrictions. the information.



