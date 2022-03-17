Russian journalist who broke into TV show to protest fears death

Russian journalist invaded the studio of one of the most watched programs in the country, live, with an anti-war poster (photo: AFP) Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who broke into a live Russian TV program to protest the war, said she feared for her life. The statement was given in an interview with Reuters, this Wednesday (16/3). She also said that she does not plan to leave the country.

“I believe in what I’ve done, but I understand the escalation of issues I’m going to have to deal with and, of course, I’m extremely concerned for my safety,” he said.

On Monday, the Russian invaded the stadium of one of the most watched programs in the country, live, with a sign that read: “Stop the war and don’t believe the propaganda. Here they tell lies. Russians against war. Don’t believe in advertising. You are being deceived”.

The journalist was detained and reported missing by her lawyers for more than 12 hours. “These were difficult days, because I didn’t sleep for two days. The interrogation lasted more than 14 hours. I was not allowed to contact my family, nor was I given any legal support,” he told reporters outside the Ostankinsky District Court.

It is not yet known what Marina’s sentence will be, but due to a recent law that prohibits public acts that discredit the army, she could be sentenced from five to 10 years.

Since the war with Ukraine began, Russian State TV Channel One has been accused of withholding information about the conflict. Russia has also blocked the Western press from circulating in the country. This Wednesday, 13 communication vehicle sites were blocked.