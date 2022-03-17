Russian journalist who protested on TV fears for safety







Marina Ovsyannikova went live on Channel 1’s nightly news to protest Russia’s war in Ukraine Photo: Reproduction / Twitter / Ansa – Brazil

Russian editor and journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who became world famous after protesting against the war in Ukraine during the “Channel 1” nightly news, said she fears for her safety after the protest.

“I believe in what I’ve done, but now I understand the scale of the problems I’m going to have to deal with and, of course, I’m extremely concerned about my safety. I don’t feel like a hero… you know, I really want to feel that this sacrifice was not in vain, and that people open their eyes,” he said in an interview with the Reuters news agency on Wednesday (16).

Ovsyannikova interrupted the broadcast of the Russian newspaper, one of the most watched in the country, carrying a poster calling for an end to the war in Ukraine and saying that the media and the government were “lying” to the population.

In a pre-recorded video, he said that the Russians were “zombified” by this official speech and that he was “ashamed” for having worked for so long doing “propaganda” for the government of Vladimir Putin.

As soon as she made the protest, she was arrested and taken to a police station, where she underwent an interrogation lasting more than 14 hours. After being reported missing, the journalist reappeared in a Moscow court alongside her lawyer, Anton Gashinsky.

Despite running the risk of up to 15 years in prison for using the term “war” about the invasion of Ukraine, the judges imposed a fine of 30,000 rubles (about R$1,400) and released her.

Upon leaving the courthouse, Ovsyannikova said she was kept in isolation throughout the interrogation and that it was “terrible hours”.

“It was my decision to protest the war and I took it on my own because I don’t like the fact that Russia started this invasion. It was a terrible time. said the reporter.

Since the beginning of the war, Putin’s government has banned broadcasters, agencies, newspapers and websites from referring to the conflict in warlike terms, being forced to use the Kremlin-created term “special military operation”. In addition, a censorship law was signed and independent media were practically all closed.



