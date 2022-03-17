Russian military operation in Ukraine a success, says Putin – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called his military operation in Ukraine a “success”, saying Moscow would not let the country become a “bridge” for “aggressive actions” against Russia.

“The operation is proceeding successfully, in strict accordance with the pre-established plans,” Putin declared, according to televised comments, assuring once again that he had no intention of “occupying” Ukraine.





The president considered, however, that the Western sanctions and condemnations that hit the Russian government, its economy and its culture are comparable to the persecutions against the Jews and that the countries of the West are acting in a “hateful way”. According to him, “parallels are drawn with anti-Semitic pogroms.”

Putin promised financial aid to individuals and companies to face the punitive measures and assured that the economic “blitzkrieg” against his country “failed”.

Once again, the president considered that he had no options against Ukraine. “We simply had no options to resolve the problem peacefully,” he said, stressing that there were “reasons to believe” that “biological weapons components” were being developed on Ukrainian territory.

He also said that “years of intimidation of the population of Donbass”, a Russian-speaking region in eastern Ukraine where authorities have been fighting pro-Russian separatist rebels since 2014, can no longer be tolerated.





According to Putin, the start of a Ukrainian offensive against Donbass and Crimea, territory that Moscow annexed in 2014, “was a matter of time”.

“We had no other option to defend ourselves … we will not allow Ukraine to serve as a platform for aggressive actions against Russia,” he concluded.

The statements came shortly after the Speech by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky to US Congressmen. Zelensky has once again called for the creation of a no-fly zone on Ukrainian territory, as well as asking for military aid and more sanctions against Russia.



