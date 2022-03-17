Russia’s ally China says it will never attack Ukraine

Russia’s ally, China “will never attack Ukraine,” the country’s top diplomat told officials on Monday, according to a press release from the Lviv regional government. The conflict completes 22 days today.

“China will never attack Ukraine. We will help, especially economically… In this situation, which you have now, we will act responsibly,” China’s Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong told Maksym Kozytsky, head of the regional military administration in Lviv. , during a meeting, reported CNN International.

“China is a country that is friendly to the Ukrainian people. As an ambassador, I can responsibly say that China will always be a force for good for Ukraine, both economically and politically.”

Fan said the Chinese embassy had moved from Kiev, which has been attacked in recent days, to Lviv and would remain there for the time being, according to Kozytsky.

On Tuesday (15), the Chinese ambassador to the US, Qin gangpublished an article in The Washington Post reiterating that his country wanted to see an end to the conflict in Ukraine and dispel “rumors” that “China knew, consented to or tacitly supported” the war.

“The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is not good for China. If China had known about the impending crisis, we would have tried our best to avoid it,” Qin wrote.

The article followed allegations by US intelligence officials that Russia had asked China for military support in Ukraine, something Beijing and Moscow denied.

US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”. It was the most forceful expression of an American official since the beginning of the conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Biden’s speech was “unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric”, according to the Tass news agency.

Yesterday, for the third day in a row, Russia and Ukraine failed to reach a consensus in negotiations for a peace agreement.

In a video address to the US Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared Russia’s attacks to the 9/11 attacks; he denied the neutrality demanded by the Russians in a possible peace plan between the two countries, as reported by the Financial Times newspaper.

The publication said the agreement is still an interim plan with 15 points, including a ceasefire and Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian territory. But Russia demands that Ukraine declare neutrality and set limits on its armed forces.

However, Mykhailo Podolak, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, said on Twitter that the draft published by the newspaper only represents the demands put forward by the Russians. “The Ukrainian side has its own positions,” he wrote.